18-Year-Old Arrested Following Series of Burglaries and Thefts; Second Individual Still At Large

Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old of Seaford on numerous charges after troopers began investigating a series of thefts and burglaries that occurred two weeks ago. Early in the morning on July 13th, troopers responded to several homes on Chipmans Chase Drive and Fire Tower Road in Laurel following thefts from cars and garage burglaries that occurred overnight. Troopers learned that two individuals trespassed onto six different properties and stole belongings from eight different victims, including a wallet, several debit and credit cards, a BB gun, video cameras, and a bicycle. Ryan Howell turned himself in to Troop 4 detectives at Seaford Police Department. Howell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance. The Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit is still investigating these incidents and are working to identify the second person.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective R. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.