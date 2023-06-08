18-Year-old Arrested in Ocean City After Stabbing Incident

Ocean City, Maryland police have arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred on June 7th in the area of 81st street at just after midnight. Officers found the male victim with stab wounds to the forearm and hip area. Ocean City EMS responded and rendered emergency medical care. The victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives conducted numerous interviews with witnesses of the incident along with viewing surveillance footage in the area. Social media posts were issued with photos asking for the public’s assistance in identifying Jackson Turner Hopkins Perry of Haymarket, Virginia. Perry turned himself in to the Ocean City Police Department during the afternoon hours of June 7th. During the investigation, it was determined that a physical altercation had occurred between Perry and the victim on the sidewalk in the area of 80th Street.

Perry faces assault and weapons-related charges. Perry was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.