18-Year Old Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Dover Police have found an 18-year-old who had several warrants out for his arrest. Members of the Street Crimes Unit and Probation And Parole Safe Streets Officers contacted Khalil Smith inside of a business on Fulton Street. Among the items Smith had in his possession include a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine and 11 bags of heroin. Officers took Smith into custody without incident. He faces the following charges:



-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x-Crack Cocaine/Heroin)