18-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Released One Day After His Arrest

An 18-year-old from Cambridge who was arrested on April 29th for his involvement in a kidnapping and armed robbery on Howell Point Road in Trappe, Maryland has been released one day after his arrest. Flamond D. Woolford was charged with several crimes including Home Invasion, Kidnapping, First Degree Assault, Robbery, Armed Robbery, theft, and Reckless Endangerment. He was also charged with Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime and conspiracies to commit those crimes. Woolford had an initial appearance before a court commissioner where he was ordered held without bond. On April 30th, Woolford had a bond review in Talbot County District Court, and he was released by the judge on a $30,000 unsecured bond. On Saturday, March 23rd at about 4 a.m., deputies encountered an individual who was the victim of the kidnapping and armed robbery which started at a house on Main Street in Trappe. The individual reported being forced into the vehicle at gunpoint and driven from the home. The victim was able to get away from his assailants on Howell Point Road where deputies eventually made contact with him.

An unsecured bond essentially means the individual is released and promises to pay a set amount of money if they don’t show up for their court dates. This is different than a “secured bond” in which the court orders the individual to pay the money up front before being released.



