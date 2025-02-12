18-year-Old charged in High Speed Chase in Talbot County

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have identified and charged 18-year-old Dariusz Jordan Hentz of Upper Marlboro, Prince George’s County, MD as the driver of a Mercedes SUV who led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase. The vehicle pursuit occurred on November 10th, 2024 at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Ocean Gateway (US Route 50) near Howell Point Cutoff Road. Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in the area when they observed the SUV traveling at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, Hentz refused to comply. Due to the escalating danger, deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit in Easton, MD to prioritize public safety. On January 28th the Talbot County District Court Commissioner’s Office issued a criminal summons charging Hentz with several offenses. On February 5th, Hentz was served with the criminal summons by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, notifying him of the charges and his pending court date in Talbot County District Court.

