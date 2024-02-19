18-Year-Old Charged With DUI Among Other Offenses After Single-Vehicle Crash in Frankford

An 18-year-old from Selbyville has been arrested after a hit and run crash that happened in the area of Old Mill Bridge Road, north of Millers Neck Road in Frankford early Saturday morning. Aidan Cooper faces DUI, drug, and gun charges. Police say he was driving a gray Dodge Charger which was found disabled with the trunk open and several items strewn in the roadway. According to the investigation, Cooper lost control of the Charger while negotiating a curve, went off the roadway, and struck a mailbox. The Charger continued heading in a southern direction and struck a tree, before coming to an uncontrolled stop in a ditch on the southbound shoulder of Old Mill Bridge Road. The trooper at the scene observed multiple signs of impairment. A search of the backpack led to the discovery of a Glock handgun, three loaded Glock magazines, a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine, several additional rounds of ammunition, four bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, and THC wax. Cooper is at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $26,400 secured bond.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

On February 17, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a trooper responded to Old Mill Bridge Road, north of Millers Neck Road in Frankford, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arriving, the trooper observed an unoccupied and disabled gray Dodge Charger, with temporary Delaware registration, on the shoulder with damage to its rear right side. The trunk of the Charger was open due to the crash and several items from the trunk were strewn in the roadway, including a backpack, a pillow, and fireworks. While investigating the crash, the trooper received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Old Mill Bridge Road and Old Mill Pond Road. The trooper responded to the area, where he observed an individual, who matched the description of the suspicious person, leaving in a Nissan Sentra and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the Nissan’s occupants, the trooper discovered the front passenger, identified as Aidan Cooper, was the driver of the Charger when it crashed.

During the investigation, the trooper learned the Charger was traveling southbound on Old Mill Bridge Road in a manner that was not appropriate for the snowy and wet road. As a result, Cooper lost control of the Charger while negotiating a curve, went off the roadway, and struck a mailbox. The Charger continued traveling in a southern direction and struck a tree, before coming to an uncontrolled stop in a ditch on the southbound shoulder of Old Mill Bridge Road.

Throughout his contact with Cooper, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. Cooper refused to perform field tests and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the backpack led to the discovery of a Glock handgun, three loaded Glock magazines, a clear plastic bag containing approximately 0.06 grams of methamphetamine, several additional rounds of ammunition, four bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, and THC wax.

Cooper was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and any Drug

Possession of Personal Use Quantity of Marijuana – Civil Violation

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol – Civil Violation

Additional Traffic Violations

Cooper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,405 secured bond.