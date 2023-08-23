18-Year-Old Felon Arrested in Laurel for Drug Dealing and Gun Possession

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Handy of Seaford, Delaware for gun possession and drug dealing. Handy is a probationer and convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. The arrest happened yesterday afternoon at the 400 building of Little Creek Apartments in Laurel after the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force received information that Handy was selling drugs in the area and had a gun. Detectives arrived and saw Handy standing behind the 400 building with a handgun in his waistband. Handy began reaching for the gun but detectives were able to take him into custody without incident. Detectives recovered the loaded handgun, and they also found approximately 60.42 grams of marijuana in Handy’s backpack and over $2,100 in suspected drug dealing proceeds in his pockets and bag. Handy is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $170,500 cash bond.