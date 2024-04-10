18-Year-Old from Virginia Sentenced in Stabbing Case

An 18-year-old from Gainesville, Virginia has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland around midnight on June 7th, 2023. Jackson Perry was sentenced earlier this month in Worcester County Circuit Court for reckless endangerment and possession of a knife. Perry will be on probation for three years after he serves his sentence. According to information from the investigation, the victim told detectives that he had accidentally bumped into Perry while walking up the street with a group of friends earlier that evening. When the victim refused Perry’s demands for an apology, an altercation ensued between multiple individuals within the two friend groups, resulting in the victim being assaulted. The victim suffered from two stab wounds, one on his right hip and the other on his left forearm. After detectives identified Perry through various photos and videos, he surrendered to authorities soon after.

