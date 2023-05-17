18-Year-Old Wanted for Felony Assault

The Delaware State Police is currently looking for an 18-year-old who is wanted for a felony assault that occurred last week in Rehoboth Beach. According to DSP, Alisha Hurst may be in the Milton or Rehoboth Beach areas in Sussex County.

If you know of Hurst’s whereabouts, you can contact Corporal T. White at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Other options include submitting a private Facebook message to DSP or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.