182 Cats, 1 Dog Rescued in Suspected Animal Cruelty Case in Camden

Image courtesy Brandywine Valley SPCA

The Brandywine Valley SPCA was involved in the rescue of 182 cats and 1 dog seized by the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) in a suspected animal cruelty case in Camden, Delaware. One deceased cat was also recovered.

OAW received a tip from the public about cats living in deplorable conditions. The animals are in the care the BVSPCA for evaluation and any necessary medical care. OAW’s investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. It’s believed this may be the largest single hoarding case seizure in the state’s history.

BVSPCA needs your help getting these cats the quality of life they deserve. You can help with a donation to support the significant cost of this intake, which includes boarding for some of the cats and medical care for 183 animals, or by adopting. We’ll need adopters for the more social cats and, even more critically, working cat placements for those who may be under-socialized. CLICK HERE TO HELP