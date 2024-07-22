19 Days Until Rehoboth Beach Election Day!

The four candidates for the two soon-to-be-open Rehoboth Beach commissioner seats — Suzanne Goode, Rachel Macha, Mark Saunders and Craig Thier — attended the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association candidate forum this past Saturday.

The forum had only six questions covering consensus building with fellow commissioners, code enforcement, balancing budgets, growth and development, traffic and parking, and working with existing commissioners. The candidates did offer opening and closing statements.

You can listen to the entire discussion here. The video may be posted soon on the RBHA website. About 150 people attended the forum!

Candidates have been busy attending various other events.

Macha attended a meet-and-greet on Friday at the lovely home of Sonie and Hoyte Decker. Topics here included the CDP, preservation, community standards, balancing commercial and residential, supporting the arts community, library, parking fees and day-trippers, and managing city revenue. She also discussed her experiences on the planning commission and on Main Street.

For the next two Saturdays through August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Macha is inviting voters to join her for coffee at The Coffee Mill on Rehoboth Avenue.

Goode is meeting each Monday at 3 p.m. until election day with voters at the Rehoboth Avenue Starbucks.

Candidate bios/statements are on the RBHA website. The Rehoboth Beach municipal election will be held on Saturday, August 10. See additional important info on the city’s website.