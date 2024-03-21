19-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with a Shooting Last June at Millsboro Bar

A months-long investigation into a shooting that occurred at a bar in Millsboro last June has led to the arrest of one of the suspects. The person Delaware State Police detectives have caught is 19-year-old Ja’shawn Moore of Dover, who faces multiple charges and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on $87,000 cash bond. Police need your help in identifying other individuals who were involved in the incident.

Ja’shawn Moore

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

On June 2, 2023, at approximately 11:06 p.m., troopers responded to Paradise Grill, located at 27344 Bay Road, for a report of shots fired. Troopers arrived and learned that several black men had been fighting with a white man inside the bar. The bouncers escorted the black men outside, but they went back inside and tried to fight the other man again. The white man then left the establishment with two women, and as they drove out of the parking lot the group of black men began running after their car. Gunshots were fired but the car continued driving away and did not stop. Everyone involved left the area.

When troopers arrived, they collected numerous bullet casings from the surrounding area. No injuries were reported, and no suspects were identified. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the car that was driving away, with three people inside, was hit by gunfire.

During the months-long investigation, detectives identified Ja’shawn Moore as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. On March 19, 2024, troopers took Moore into custody. He was taken to Troop 3, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $87,000 cash bond.