19-Year-Old Charged in Milford Area Kidnapping Case

A 19-year-old from Dover, who was extradited back to Delaware with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Justice, has been formally charged in connection with a kidnapping case. According to Milford Police, the kidnapping occurred on May 11th. Tajon Cohen is accused of driving the victim around Milford and Dover areas against the person’s will. He also reportedly took the victim’s cell phone. Cohen then fled the area and was located by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Georgia, where he was taken into custody. Cohen faces several charges including kidnapping Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree, Malicious Interference Emergency Communications, Offensive Touching and Menacing. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $67, 200.00. He was issued a no contact order between him and the victim.

Additional Information from the Milford Police Department

On 05/11/2024, Milford Police Department was contacted by the victim family’s advising that they were concerned for the victim’s safety. Contact was made with the victim, who advised officers that they were held against their will by Cohen. Officers learned that Cohen allegedly forced the victim to drive them around the Milford and Dover areas and took the victim’s cell phone. Cohen then fled the area and was located by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Georgia, where he was taken into custody.

He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $67,200.00 cash bail only. Cohen was issued a no contact order between him and the victim. Cohen was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.