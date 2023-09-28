19-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Victim with Knife During Argument

A verbal argument in which a knife was used to threaten the other person has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old. The incident involved an 18-year-old girl and her roommate’s boyfriend–Timothy Lawrence of Dagsboro. Delaware State Police responded to the home on Hope Street in Ocean View just after 5:00 a.m. for the disorderly conduct. Police say that during the argument, the girl told Lawrence to leave the home. He then took a knife out of his pocket and waved it in her face. As he walked toward the door to leave the room, he stabbed the wall with the knife. No one was injured during the argument. Troopers took Lawrence into custody without incident and charged him with Aggravated Menacing (Felony) and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commision of a Felony. He is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 secured bond.