1st Grade Student Brings Unloaded Handgun to School

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office with the cooperation of the Wicomico County Public Schools investigated an incident at Beaver Run Elementary School where a 1st grade student brought an unloaded handgun to school. Prior to dismissal yesterday, an observant teacher noticed the 7-year-old student with the handgun. The student brought the unloaded gun to school that morning. The teacher and school administration acted quickly and followed all appropriate safety procedures including notifying the appropriate public school personnel, law enforcement, and parents. Beaver Run Elementary School and the Wicomico County Public Schools cooperated fully with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office during this ongoing investigation. All students and staff were safely dismissed without further incident.