1st Listening Forum on Opioid Abuse Treatment Funding Tonight in Georgetown

Addressing the opioid epidemic in Delaware…

The state’s newly-established Prescription Opioid Settlement Fund Distribution Commission is seeking the views of Delawareans on how to support treatment and prevention programs and reduce opioid use disorder and the misuse of opioids.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings will begin a series of statewide listening forums tonight (Thursday) at Delaware Tech’s Owens Campus in Georgetown, starting at 7:00 p.m.

ZOOM LINK



“These sessions are extremely important as we decide how best to utilize lifesaving opioid abatement funds. From the outset, our goal has been to ensure that these funds are managed through an independent process in which the public — and particularly the stakeholders who have been on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic — has a robust voice,” Jennings said. “The individuals and communities directly affected by the addiction crisis have unique insight on the kinds of resources and strategies the State needs to bring to bear, and we’re all looking forward to hearing from them.”

“These listening tours are an essential addition to Delaware’s work to tackle opioid use disorders and fund solutions to this heart-breaking and complex epidemic as the opioid crisis has negatively impacted the health, education and economy of Delaware in many ways,” Hall-Long said. “We look forward to listening to the experiences of individuals in recovery, their families, caregivers as well as the treatment and service providers who work to provide assistance every day. Delawareans deserve a behavioral health system that works for everyone, and we are determined to work through and with communities to find the right solutions.”

Prescription Opioid Listening Forum – Sussex County

WHAT: Community listening forum on the Prescription Opioid Settlement Commission.

WHEN: July 7, 2022

7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware Technical Community College

Owens Campus

Prescription Opioid Listening Forum – New Castle County

WHAT: Community listening forum on the Prescription Opioid Settlement Commission.

WHEN: July 11, 2022

7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware Technical Community College

Stanton Campus

Prescription Opioid Listening Forum – Kent County

WHAT: Community listening forum on the Prescription Opioid Settlement Commission.

WHEN: July 25, 2022

7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware Technical Community College

Terry Campus