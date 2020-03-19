UPDATED: 1st Worcester County Case of Coronavirus – FB Live Update at 4:30pm

Another case of coronavirus on the Shore – this on in Worcester County. Worcester County Health Department officials say a man in his 30s who lives in the county was confirmed with coronavirus on Wednesday and is recovering at home. County officials are conducting a contact investigation and appropriate close contacts will have arrangements made for testing if indicated.

Worcester Health to hold Facebook Live Stream on coronavirus The video will be live at 4:30 pm today on our Facebook page @WorcesterHealth

Our Health Officer, Rebecca Jones, will be joined by County Officials and will provide more information on the ongoing local response to COVID-19 following our first confirmed case in Worcester today.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting a total of 107 positive cases, but has not yet updated the site to include the Worcester County case.

Worcester County Health Department has opened a call center for questions regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19). Callers can reach the center during health department business hours (8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday) by dialing 410-632-1100 option #8. General information on COVID-19 is available 24/7 through Worcester Health’s Public Information Line (410-632-4321) and WorcesterHealth.org.