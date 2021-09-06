2 Absconders Sought After Fleeing From Correctional Treatment Facility

(above: Nicole Thompson)

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for two women who absconded from the Hazel D. Plant Women’s Treatment Facility in New Castle.

A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued for 49-year-old Nicole Thompson, whose last known address was in Wilmington, and 26-year-old Melissa Pote of Felton.

Melissa Pote

The Center is a level-four facility and its not secured like a level-five facility. Offenders are permitted to leave for work, to look for work or to attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone who has seen Nicole Thompson or Melissa Pote is asked to call the DOC, local police, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The Department of Correction released these details about the case:

Preliminary information is both offenders were wearing gray sweatpants and sweatshirts. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.

Report information anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers and get paid up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads an arrest. 1-(800) Tip-3333 (1-800-847-333). Or submit tip information free and secure through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Learn more at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/

Date of walk-away: 9/5/2021

Name: Nicole Thompson

Date of Birth: 08/07/1972

Last known address: Wilmington, DE

Race/Gender: White/Female

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 123

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Current Offense: Violation of Probation – Criminal Trespassing

Tattoos: right forearm, left ankle, right shoulder

Date of walk-away: 9/5/2021

Name: Melissa Pote

Date of Birth: 07/08/1995

Last known address: Felton, DE

Race/Gender: White/Female

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 165

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Current Offense: Violation of Probation – Driving Under the Influence

If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at 302.857.5440.