2 Additional Voting Centers Approved In Wicomico Co.

The Maryland Board of Elections has approved two additional voting centers in Wicomico County.

The State Board is going along with a proposal approved by the Wicomico County Board of Elections at its meeting last week.

Willards Elementary School and Westside Intermediate School will be open November 3rd from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., according to Maryland Delegate Wayne Hartman.

He says the newly-approved centers are the result of a team effort involving citizens of eastern Wicomico County.