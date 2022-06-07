2 Adults Injured During Fight At Seaford Middle School Ceremony

Two people required hospital treatment Monday night for minor injuries suffered during a fight involving adults at Seaford High School’s football stadium.

According to Seaford Police, the altercation occurred Monday night during the Middle School Bridge Ceremony. Police responded and the incident was under control in about 20 minutes.

Seaford Police said arrests are expected as a result of the altercation.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.