2 Alarm Blaze in Delmar Destroys Vacant Home

A 2-alarm fire in Delmar early this morning is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. Delmar Volunteer firefighters were called to a home on East State Street just before 2am. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing from three sides of the two-story residence. Multiple crews were called to assist or provide back-up. Officials say the fire was discovered by a neighbor and investigation shows the fire began on the 1st story of the residence, which was vacant at the time of the fire. Fire Marshal investigators were told that no one has lived in the home for nearly 20 years and electric service had been disconnected before the fire broke out. It took firefighters two and a half hours to control the blaze – they were on the scene for over 4 hours. Damage is estimated at $100,000.