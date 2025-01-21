2 Alarm Fire Destroys 4 Buildings on Franks Island in Somerset County

Firefighters from the Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company were called to Franks Island in Somerset County around 1:30 Monday afternoon. Firefighters arriving on the 20 acre privately-owned island found a fire that included 4 structures.

Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators believe the fire began in a 32-foot by 60-foot structure. Strong winds and low tide made accessing the island by boat difficult for firefighters and the fire quickly spread to family home and two sheds. It took firefighters 2 hours to bring the 2-alarm blaze under control.

Officials say the home was vacant at the time – the fire was discovered by neighbors.

Investigators day all four structures are a total loss – and the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $600,000.