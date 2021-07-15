2 Arrested, 1 Sought In Criminal Investigation

Two suspects have been arrested and one more is being sought in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that ear pods, cash, credit and debit cards, a Garmin GPS and a bicycle were among the items taken between July 7th and July 13th from Clearbrook Estates and the Elks Road area of Seaford and Sandy Ridge in Laurel. Three suspects were identified through the investigation.

State Police said 30-year-old Jaquan Adkins of Millsboro stole fishing poles, equipment, money, hand tools and sunglasses from Sandy Ridge. Adkins was arrested on unrelated traffic charges Tuesday.

18-year-old Amyah Deshields of Seaford was arrested at a local motel.

32-year-old Wilbur Doughty of Seaford is still being sought.

Anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim of these crimes and has not reported it is advised to contact Delaware State Police.

State Police provided these additional details:

On July 13, 2021, Adkins was arrested on unrelated traffic charges and held at Sussex Correctional Institution. Later that day, Delaware State Police charged Adkins with multiple counts of Theft Under $1,500.00 where Victim is 62 Yrs or older, Theft Greater than $1,500.00 where Victim is 62 Yrs or older, Theft Under $1,500.00, Attempted Theft Under $1,500.00, Conspiracy Third Degree, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and remained incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,900.00 secured bond.

On July 13, 2021, Deshields was located by troopers at the Sunrise Motel located at 22512 Sussex Highway, Seaford. She was transported to Troop 4 where she was charged with Identity Theft, Theft Under $1,500.00, Attempted Theft Under $1,500.00, Conspiracy Third Degree, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. She was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $13,500.00 unsecured bond.

On July 13, 2021, Adkins was arrested on unrelated traffic charges and held at Sussex Correctional Institution. Later that day, Delaware State Police charged Adkins with multiple counts of Theft Under $1,500.00 where Victim is 62 Yrs or older, Theft Greater than $1,500.00 where Victim is 62 Yrs or older, Theft Under $1,500.00, Attempted Theft Under $1,500.00, Conspiracy Third Degree, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and remained incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,900.00 secured bond.