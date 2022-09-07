2 Arrested Following Ocean City Robbery Investigation

Two suspects have been arrested following an Ocean City Police investigation into a July 26th robbery and assault at 144th Street.

Officers with several agencies carried out a search warrant at a Bishopville home. 19-year-old Nasir Waters was arrested at the residence. A 15-year-old Selbyville boy was taken into custody at his home.

Ocean City Police said a handgun which matches one used during the robbery was found, as well as drugs and packaging materials.

The victim at the time told police that he had invited the suspects into the residence, and one of them took out a revolver and demanded the victim’s personal property. A shot went off during the struggle. No one was shot, but the victim suffered a head injury when someone struck him with the gun.

Nasir Waters (photo released by Ocean City Police)

Ocean City Police listed these charges:



Nasir J. Waters (19, Bishopville, MD): Conspiracy to commit murder- first-degree, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm used during a felony/violent crime, possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and theft $100 < $1,500. Waters was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.