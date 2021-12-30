2 Arrested For Attempted Burglary, Other Offenses
Two Dagsboro men have been arrested for attempted burglary and other related charges.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers who investigated an attempted burglary report at a home on Vines Creek Road Tuesday morning discovered that two people were removing three window air conditioning units. Police obtained a vehicle tag number and went to a local residence, where the air conditioners were in the front yard.
The suspects arrived in the pick-up truck and 30-year-old Jason Reuter and 27-year-old Aaron Pepe were taken into custody without incident. State Police also said Pepe was in possession of a small amount of heroin.
The suspects were transported back to Troop 4 where they were charged with the following crimes:
Jason Reuter
- Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage
He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.
Aaron Pepe
- Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage
- Driving While Suspended
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.