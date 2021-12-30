2 Arrested For Attempted Burglary, Other Offenses

Aaron Pepe

Jason Reuter

Two Dagsboro men have been arrested for attempted burglary and other related charges.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers who investigated an attempted burglary report at a home on Vines Creek Road Tuesday morning discovered that two people were removing three window air conditioning units. Police obtained a vehicle tag number and went to a local residence, where the air conditioners were in the front yard.

The suspects arrived in the pick-up truck and 30-year-old Jason Reuter and 27-year-old Aaron Pepe were taken into custody without incident. State Police also said Pepe was in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Jason Reuter

Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.

Aaron Pepe

Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage

Driving While Suspended

Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.