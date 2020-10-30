2 Arrested For Attempted Burglary

Two people are charged with attempted burglary in the Frankford area.

According to Delaware State Police, the two were seen trying to break into a residence on Stump Road, but fled the area in a car when they were spotted.

Police were given the vehicle’s tag number.

22-year-old William Mansfield of Dagsboro was arrested at his home without incident.

A 17-year-old juvenile of Dagsboro was also taken into custody.

Both are charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy and criminal mischief.