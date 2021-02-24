2 Arrested For Georgetown Home Invasion

Two Georgetown men are charged in connection with a home invasion crime.
According to Georgetown Police, three suspects wearing face coverings came into a residence on Tranquility Lane Monday afternoon. One male was assaulted and suffered head injuries. Police said one of the suspects had a handgun.
The suspects left the home on foot.
Police identified 27-year-old Ryan Crater as one suspect. He was taken into custody at his residence that day.
Tuesday, 22-year-old Samuel Senecharles was arrested.
Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 or Delaware Crime Stoppers.
Crater is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Home Invasion First Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Aggravated Menacing
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Offensive Touching
Senecharles is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Home Invasion First Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Aggravated Menacing
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Offensive Touching