2 Arrested For Georgetown Home Invasion

Two Georgetown men are charged in connection with a home invasion crime.

According to Georgetown Police, three suspects wearing face coverings came into a residence on Tranquility Lane Monday afternoon. One male was assaulted and suffered head injuries. Police said one of the suspects had a handgun.

The suspects left the home on foot.

Police identified 27-year-old Ryan Crater as one suspect. He was taken into custody at his residence that day.

Tuesday, 22-year-old Samuel Senecharles was arrested.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Crater is charged with:

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Home Invasion First Degree

Assault 2 nd Degree

Degree Aggravated Menacing

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Degree Offensive Touching

Senecharles is charged with: