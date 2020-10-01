2 Arrested For Laurel Burglaries

Laurel Police say two men have been implicated in a series of burglary and theft complaints.



Police say 31-year-old James Snead of Laurel was identified as a suspect, and that he was taken into custody while coming out of a home. A resident there, 43-year-old Lamar Stancell, was questioned, and police say items that were reported stolen were out in plain view.



Police obtained a warrant to search Stancell’s property, and 68 items including televisions, tools, clothing and other goods were recovered.



Police say their investigation continues, and anyone who may suspect that their property was stolen is invited to contact Laurel Police.

According to Laurel Police:

Snead was arraigned at Justice of the Peace and charged with the following crimes:

Burglary Third Degree (Class F Felony) Theft $1500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (Class F Felony) Conspiracy Second Degree – Agreement to Aid Another Felony (Class G Felony) Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor) Conspiracy Third Degree – Agree to Aid Other in Misdemeanor (Class A

Misdemeanor) Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property (Unclassified Misdemeanor) Fugitive From Another State (Unclassified Misdemeanor)

Stancell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and charged with the following

crimes: