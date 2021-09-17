2 Arrested For Theft Of Construction Equipment

Two Cecil County, Maryland men are charged with stealing construction equipment in the Lewes area.

A Ditch Witch SK-800 was reported missing from the parking lot of the clubhouse at Middle Creek Preserve, Angola Beach Wednesday night. It was found at the Lewes BP station on Coastal Highway. Troopers discovered the machinery attached to a pick-up truck.

Arrested were 30-year-old Roy Hanna of Elkton and 52-year-old George Whiteman of North East, according to Delaware State Police. Both are charged with theft, conspiracy and criminal trespass.