2 Arrested For Woman’s Murder In Salisbury

Two suspects are facing charges that include first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was dumped into a pond.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Sunday at Johnson Pond. The victim was identified as Trisha Lyn Parker of Salisbury.

Investigators were led to 23-year-old Marquez Armstrong, who had been dating Parker. Police say during questioning, Armstrong confessed to choking and punching Parker, causing her death.

Deputies also arrested 18-year-old Corey Jones, who is charged with helping Armstrong dispose of the body.

Authorities say a van that was used to transport the remains was burned, and that clothing belonging to Parker was left in a dumpster. Jones additionally is charged with stealing a television and a computer from Parker’s residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office outlined these charges:

Charges: Marquez Labrante Armstrong: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Arson, First Degree Malicious Burning, and Disposal of a Human Body

Corey Jamar Jones: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Arson, First Degree Malicious Burning, Disposal of a Human Body and Theft.