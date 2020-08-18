2 Arrested In Connection With Harrington Break-Ins

Two Sussex County residents have been arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins and thefts in Harrington.

Police say officers were called to the Super 8 Motel on Route 13 about a theft from a vehicle. Witnesses led police to a guest at the motel, 32-year-old Sean Caldwell of Milton.

Police also learned of other break-ins on South DuPont Highway, Dixon Street, East Liberty Street and Commerce Street in Harrington. Police say their investigation determined that Caldwell stole several items from vehicles as well as yards, and that his girlfriend, 33-year-old Megan Vammino of Lewes, was with him at one of the break-ins.

Both are facing charges. Police also say Caldwell was found to be wanted by the Sussex Count Court of Common Pleas for Breach of Release.

Police outlined these charges:

Mr. Caldwell was charged with five counts of Burglary Third Degree, three counts of Theft under $1,500, two counts of Criminal Mischief under $1,500, one count of Trespass Third Degree, one count of Trespass Second Degree and one count of Possess or Consume a Controlled Substance. Ms. Vammino was charged with Burglary Second Degree and Conspiracy Second Degree. Both were arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and both were given unsecured bond on all criminal charges. Mr. Caldwell received a $3,000 secured bond for his capias and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute. Ms. Vammino was released.