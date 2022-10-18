2 Arrested in Contraband Investigation at SCI

Two people have been arrested following a contraband investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution. Investigators learned of a conspiracy between an inmate and a New Castle resident to deliver drugs to the inmate by the US Mail. A package addressed to the inmate was identified and intercepted at the prison mail room and an analysis of the package by the Division of Forensic Science found the paper contents tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Arrest warrants were secured and on Friday, 38 year old Dustin Richie, currently incarcerated at SCI, is now charged with several felony offenses:

Drug Dealing

Promoting Prison Contraband (2 counts)

Criminal Solicitation (2 counts)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Richie was arraigned and $15,500 secured bail was set on the new charges. Richie is currently serving a 1-year prison sentence for a Violation of Probation.

New Castle County Police arrested 36 year old Shannon Griffis on felony charges as well:

Drug Dealing

Promoting Prison Contraband (2 counts)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Griffis was arraigned and transported to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,500 secured bond.

The DOC investigation remains active and ongoing.