2 Arrested In Georgetown On Drug Charges

A traffic stop in Georgetown has resulted in two arrests.

Georgetown police say a man who was driving the vehicle fled from the scene when it was pulled over near South Bedford Street and Adams Street Saturday.

A passenger was taken into custody without incident, and the man was soon located.

Police say 20-year-old Demond Hull disposed of a black bag while he was fleeing from the traffic stop.

The bag, according to police, was found to contain marijuana, crack cocaine, a digital scale and cash.

Also facing charges is the passenger, 18-year-old Ganiya Long.

Georgetown Police listed these charges in the case:

Demond Hull was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Evidence

Conspiracy 3 rd degree

degree Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ganiya Long was charged with the following crimes: