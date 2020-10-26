2 Arrested In Georgetown On Drug Charges

By
Mark Fowser
-
90

A traffic stop in Georgetown has resulted in two arrests.
Georgetown police say a man who was driving the vehicle fled from the scene when it was pulled over near South Bedford Street and Adams Street Saturday.
A passenger was taken into custody without incident, and the man was soon located.
Police say 20-year-old Demond Hull disposed of a black bag while he was fleeing from the traffic stop.
The bag, according to police, was found to contain marijuana, crack cocaine, a digital scale and cash.
Also facing charges is the passenger, 18-year-old Ganiya Long.

Georgetown Police listed these charges in the case:

Demond Hull was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Conspiracy 3rd degree
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ganiya Long was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Hindering prosecution
  • Conspiracy 3rd degree
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving the wrong way