2 Arrested In Georgetown On Drug Charges

A traffic stop in Georgetown has resulted in two arrests.
Georgetown police say a man who was driving the vehicle fled from the scene when it was pulled over near South Bedford Street and Adams Street Saturday.
A passenger was taken into custody without incident, and the man was soon located.
Police say 20-year-old Demond Hull disposed of a black bag while he was fleeing from the traffic stop.
The bag, according to police, was found to contain marijuana, crack cocaine, a digital scale and cash.
Also facing charges is the passenger, 18-year-old Ganiya Long.
Georgetown Police listed these charges in the case:
Demond Hull was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Tampering with Evidence
- Conspiracy 3rd degree
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ganiya Long was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Hindering prosecution
- Conspiracy 3rd degree
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving the wrong way