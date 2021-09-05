2 Arrested In Stolen Vehicle

Two women are facing charges after being stopped in what State Police said was a stolen vehicle on South DuPont Highway in the area of Walnut Shade Road.

A computer check determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in New Jersey August 16th.

State Police said it was being driven by 22-year-old Rynesha Hanzer of Laurel. Hanzer is charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy, driving an unsafe motor vehicle on the highway and operating an unregistered vehicle.

According to State Police, 25-year-old Felice Singletary of Dover was a passenger when the vehicle was stopped. Singletary was found to be the subject of an active capias out of two courts. She is charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.