2 Arrested On Drug Charges Behind Local Business

A man and a woman face drug-related charges after being found in back of a business on Old Furnace Road early Wednesday morning.

Delaware State Police said a trooper on routine patrol drove behind the business and saw a man standing outside a pick-up truck and a woman sitting inside a sedan. According to police, 35-year-old George Reha of Seaford began to act suspiciously and the trooper detained him and conducted a pat-down search for weapons. During that search, police said .021 grams of heroin, about 8.8-grams of cocaine, more than $5,161 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The Greenwood woman was also found with cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,200 in suspected drug proceeds.

Reha is charged with possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony), Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on a $4,500.00 unsecured bond.

The 38-year-old woman is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. She was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $1,500.00 unsecured bond.