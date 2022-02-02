2 Baltimore Men – 1 Wanted In Md. – Arrested In Dover Area

Cody Fulton

Two Baltimore men – one of whom is suspected of attempted murder – are behind bars following their arrests in Kent County.

Dover Police said Wednesday that they received word that the two men were staying at a local mobile home community. Officers spotted a vehicle containing two suspects on South DuPont Highway, but the driver led officers on a pursuit, which ended at a dead end in Smyrna.

Dover Police said a search of the vehicle turned up Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Oxycodone, and a handgun reported stolen in South Carolina.

Arrested were 26-year-old Cody Fulton, who is suspected of attempted homicide in Baltimore County last November, and Hirsi Abdul Budul.

Hirsi Abdul Budul

Dover Police listed these charges:

Cody Fulton was committed to SCI on a $287,500 cash bond on the following offenses:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

-Possession of Fentanyl

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Possession of Crack Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone

-Possession of Oxycodone

-Drug Paraphernalia

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (4x)

-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Disregard Police Officer Signal

-Multiple traffic related offenses

Hirsi Abdul Budul (passenger) was committed to SCI on a $88,000 cash bond on the following offenses:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

-Possession of Fentanyl

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Possession of Crack Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone

-Possession of Oxycodone

-Drug Paraphernalia

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (4x)

-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree