2 Baltimore Men – 1 Wanted In Md. – Arrested In Dover Area
Two Baltimore men – one of whom is suspected of attempted murder – are behind bars following their arrests in Kent County.
Dover Police said Wednesday that they received word that the two men were staying at a local mobile home community. Officers spotted a vehicle containing two suspects on South DuPont Highway, but the driver led officers on a pursuit, which ended at a dead end in Smyrna.
Dover Police said a search of the vehicle turned up Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Oxycodone, and a handgun reported stolen in South Carolina.
Arrested were 26-year-old Cody Fulton, who is suspected of attempted homicide in Baltimore County last November, and Hirsi Abdul Budul.
Dover Police listed these charges:
Cody Fulton was committed to SCI on a $287,500 cash bond on the following offenses:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
-Possession of Fentanyl
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine
-Possession of Crack Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone
-Possession of Oxycodone
-Drug Paraphernalia
-Receiving Stolen Property
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (4x)
-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Disregard Police Officer Signal
-Multiple traffic related offenses
Hirsi Abdul Budul (passenger) was committed to SCI on a $88,000 cash bond on the following offenses:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
-Possession of Fentanyl
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine
-Possession of Crack Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone
-Possession of Oxycodone
-Drug Paraphernalia
-Receiving Stolen Property
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (4x)
-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree