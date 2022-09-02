2 Boaters Injured — One Critically — in Indian River Inlet Mishap

For the second Friday in a row, two boaters were injured, one critically, after they fell into the water and were run over by a pontoon boat.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

This time, it happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday in the Indian River Inlet near the South Day Use Area.

Once again, one boater, an adult male, suffered significant injuries reportedly from the propeller which slashed his chest. The injured were taken here to the boat ramp and dock north of Hammerheads Dockside.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition and the second patient, a female, was flown to a trauma center by Trooper 2 in serious condition, says Glenn Marshall, Sussex County EMS spokesman. The helicopter landed in the marina parking lot. Both suffered injuries from a suspected propeller strike, he added.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

DNREC officials referred inquiries to DNREC public affairs which has not responded to our inquiries this past week by email or telephone.

Last week, two college-age men were injured when they were slashed by a pontoon boat propeller in the Rehoboth Bay.