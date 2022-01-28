2 Brothers Arrested For Georgetown Double Homicide

Two Georgetown men have been arrested for homicide and other crimes in connection with last weekend’s shooting incident at a local restaurant that left two men dead.

According to Delaware State police, its investigative measures and involvement with Georgetown Police led to the identities of two suspects. The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop in Milford.

22-year-old Yony Morales-Garcia of Georgetown and 21-year-old Emner Morales-Garcia of Georgetown are charged with murder, robbery, firearms offenses and other crimes.

State Police said the suspects were part of a group of men who had been asked to leave El Nopalito Restaurant on Route 113 for being disorderly.

But they came back, wearing masks.

28-year-old Honorio Velasquez and 31-year-old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez were gunned down.

Delaware State Police provided additional details below Friday morning:

Delaware State Police arrested Yony Morales-Garcia,22, of Georgetown, and Emner Morales-Garcia,21, of Georgetown, for homicide and related charges.

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 7:28 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department and Delaware State Police responded to the El Nopalito Restaurant, located at 22095 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, for a report of two people shot at the business. Through the investigation it was learned that a group of Hispanic males had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to their disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other patrons. Two of the males, later identified as Yony Morales-Garcia and his brother, Emner Morales-Garcia, were previously asked to leave but returned to the business, both wearing masks. One of the suspects approached Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez and removed a necklace from his neck. Lopez lunged at the suspect that stole the neckless which caused the second suspect to remove a handgun from his waistband and shoot the victim. During the course of the suspects fleeing the restaurant, the second suspect fired a second round into the dining area which struck Honorio Velasquez.

Honorio Velasquez, 28, of Bridgeville, sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez, 31, of Georgetown, was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Through investigative measures, Delaware State Police and the Georgetown Police Department were able to identify Yony Morales-Garcia and Emner Morales-Garcia as suspects. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects with the charges of (2 counts) Murder First Degree (Felony) , Robbery First Degree (Felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Carrying a Concealed Deafly Weapon (Felony), and Conspiracy 1st (Felony).

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted and a search warrant was executed by the Delaware State Police at the 17000 block of Windward Blvd, Milford. During the stop and the execution of the search warrant, both suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 where they were charged and arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3. Both men were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $2,120,000 cash bond.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

