2 Candidates in Cambridge Mayoral Election Advance to Runoff

Two candidates for Mayor of Cambridge have advanced to a run-off election in September.

State Senator Addie Eckardt and Stephen Rideout were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s election. Eckardt announced her candidacy last month, shortly after being defeated in the Senate Republican Primary by Delegate Johnny Mautz.

The runoff is scheduled for September 20th.

None of the six candidates received more than 60% of the vote Tuesday, according to results yet to be certified. Rideout has about 35% of the vote and Eckardt has about 30%.

The winner will fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, who stepped down in January after pleading guilty in a revenge porn case.