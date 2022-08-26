2-Car Crash in Hartly Area Leaves Woman Dead

A two-vehicle crash in the Hartly area of Kent County has left a 67-year-old woman dead.

According to Delaware State Police, the woman was at a stop sign on Brittney Lane at Halltown Road Wednesday afternoon. She proceeded into the path of a pick-up truck, and the vehicles collided.

The woman died at a local hospital. Her name has not been released. A passenger in the car was also hurt.

State Police said both occupants were buckled up.

The driver of the pick-up truck was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. State Police said he was not properly restrained.

The crash impacted traffic for about three hours. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Troop Three Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.