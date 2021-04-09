2 Charged In Wicomico Co. Murder; 3rd Suspect Sought

Two suspects are in custody and one is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Salisbury.

Maryland State Police said Thursday that 28-year-old Gerald Nash of Caroline County was found shot late Wednesday morning in the 600-block of Hill Street. Nash was pronounced dead at a hospital.

25-year-old Leslie Teo and 27-year-old Drequan Savage, both of Salisbury, were arrested Wednesday night, according to State Police. Teo is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Savage is charged with first- and- second-degree murder, first-and-second degree assault, and other charges.

State Police believe another person was also involved in a conspiracy to rob the victim of property that Savage believed had been stolen by Nasy.

Anyone with information about the crime or the third suspect is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776..