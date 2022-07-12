2 Charged With Bringing Fentanyl-Heroin into Worcester Co.

Jason Bumgarner (photo released by Ocean City Police)

Mark Adams (photo released by Ocean City Police)

Two Berlin men are facing drug-related charges following their arrests in Worcester County.

According to Ocean City Police, detectives began an investigation last month into apparent distribution of fentanyl-heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area. Detectives had a vehicle under surveillance last week, after determining that the suspects were traveling to the Philadelphia area regularly to pick up heroin. Philadelphia Police assisted with the investigation.

Police said 36-year-old Mark Adams and 50-year-old Jason Bumgarner were taken into custody following a traffic stop initiated by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in the area of Route 113 and Bishopville Road. According to police, a search turned up 276 bags of fentanyl-heroin, some cocaine, various prescription pills and $800 in cash.

How dangerous is fentanyl-heroin? According to the Ocean City Police Department:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the CDC, it is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately, administer naloxone if available, try to keep the person awake and breathing, lay the person on their side to prevent choking, and stay with the person until medical assistance arrives. The Worcester County Health Department offers virtual Narcan training, for more information call the Prevention Program at 410-632-1100. If you or someone you know is struggling, treatment is available. While no single treatment method is right for everyone, recovery is possible, and help is available for opioid addiction.

