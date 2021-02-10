2 Charged With Stealing Irrigation Wire

Two people from Bridgeville are facing charges in connection with the theft of irrigation wire in Dorchester County.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Bethel Road Saturday about a vehicle that was stuck in a field. Authorities say an investigation determined that 32-year-old Jamie Reed and 35-year-old Matthew Davis had taken wire from three irrigation systems in the area. They are also charged with possession of a small amount of heroin and with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials also said Davis was found to be wanted in Delaware.