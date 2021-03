Four candidates are competing for two Selbyville Town Council positions in Saturday’s election. Terms are for two years.

Residents may vote in-person at Selbyville Town Hall between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Carol Carey, Bill Thompson, G. Frank Smith the Third and Clarence Tingle are running. Clifton Murray is unopposed for re-election as Mayor of Selbyville.

