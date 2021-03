Milton voters will vote Saturday in an election to fill two seats on town council. Terms are for three years.

The election is being held at Goshen Hall on Federal Street between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday. John Collier, Lee Revis-Plank, Allen Sangree and Emory West Junior are on the ballot.

