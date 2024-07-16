2 Dead After Auto Crashes into Home and Bursts into Flames

Multiple agencies responded Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a home in the 16100 block of Gills Neck Road outside Lewes just before 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle burst into flames and the fire eventually extended into the residence. The occupants of the house were safely evacuated.

Lewes firefighters were assisted by those from Bethany, Ellendale, Georgetown, Indian River, Millsboro, Milton, Rehoboth and Slaughter Beach along with Sussex County EMS. It took them about 40 minutes to bring it under control.

This is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal and the state police crash team.