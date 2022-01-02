2 Dead In Dorchester Co. House Fire

Two people have died following a house fire in southern Dorchester County.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out Saturday night at a one-story wood-frame home in the 2,600-block of Toddville Road. The fire was reported by a neighbor.

Local firefighters discovered the bodies. The victims have not been identified. The bodies have been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and exact cause of death.

The listed owner of the home does not reside there.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the incident to please contact the Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.