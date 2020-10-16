2 Dead In Lums Pond Boating Mishap

Two people are dead following a boating accident Thursday at Lums Pond in the Bear area.

Delaware State Police said DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police and personnel from local fire departments responded when the two men went missing after falling from a boat.

The bodies of two men in their 60’s were discovered by the Delaware State Police scuba unit. The names of the people who died have not been released. State Police said one lived in Newark and one lived in Bear.

The incident is still under investigation.