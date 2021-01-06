2 Eastern Shore Projects Part Of Md. Preservation Initiative

Seven Maryland historic preservation projects will share more than $9-million in tax credits and leverage millions of dollars in economic activity and investment.

The Maryland Historical Trust, part of the Maryland Department of Planning, announced the awards this week. Projects include residences, businesses and arts-related venues and attractions.

Two of the projects are on the Eastern Shore. The vacant Academy School on Mill Street in Dorchester County, built in 1903, will be converted into residential use. Also, the Stevens Smith and Company Building on Race Street in Cambridge’s Historic District is being restored to allow it to continue with a first-floor business and second-floor residences.

“The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit is yet another one of our effective investment tools for strengthening Maryland’s local economies,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “The seven projects awarded this year will bring new housing, commercial, and arts opportunities through redevelopment across Maryland.”

“Planning continues to support historic rehabilitation while advancing community revitalization and economic development,” Maryland Planning Secretary Rob McCord added. “This funding helps encourage preservation and adaptive re-use of historic buildings and enhances the enjoyment of our state’s history, culture, and scenic beauty.”