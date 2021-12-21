2 Employees Treated For Smoke Inhalation Following Fire At SU

A fire at Salisbury University has caused heavy damage to a three-story library building. Two employees needed hospital treatment for minor smoke inhalation.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the Blackwell Library on Camden Avenue late Monday morning in a basement electrical room. It took about one hour for firefighters to bring it under control.

Damage is estimated at $300,000 to the building and $200,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire apparently is a failure in an electrical switch.

An automatic fire alarm alerted personnel about the fire, and smoke alarms were present and activated.